How a domestic rating agency wants to take on the big guns
Summary
- If allowed, Care Ratings will be the first Indian rating agency to rate sovereign debt, a space dominated by global companies such as S&P, Moody’s and Fitch.
Mumbai: Homegrown Care Ratings Ltd plans to start its sovereign debt ratings service with countries in Asia and Africa, followed by Europe in the long term, a top executive said. The agency, which is creating a subsidiary in GIFT City for the purpose, will start with countries where it already has some presence, such as Nepal, Mauritius and South Africa.