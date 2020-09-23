How a fortunate few airlines profit in a pandemic

Still, U.S. carriers started cargo-only flights using just the bellies of their planes at the start of the pandemic and have now flown thousands of them—1,200 since February for Delta Air Lines Inc. alone, which now averages about 50 a week, a spokesman said. The airline did remove seats from one Boeing 777-200ER, boosting its cargo capacity by 35%. The plane was first used on Sept. 11 for a cargo charter flight between Mumbai and New York. Delta, which is retiring its 777 fleet, has no current plans to reconfigure more planes, the spokesman said.