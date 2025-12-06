How a Netflix-Warner deal would change everything in Hollywood—again
Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 06 Dec 2025, 12:23 pm IST
Summary
Piece by piece, Netflix has disrupted a more-than-century-old industry. Now it’s buying some of Hollywood’s most iconic properties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A $40 late fee on a Blockbuster Video rental led to the creation of the company that has swallowed Hollywood.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story