How a re-energized PepsiCo stung Red Bull with Sting
Summary
- Across the world, Red Bull is a popular energy drink and one of the most sold. Indeed, Red Bull created the energy drinks market in India. But in the last few years, the brand has lost out, both in volume and value to PepsiCo’s Sting. What happened?
New Delhi: On a scorching hot April afternoon, in Noida’s sector 150, a group of 15 workers, largely masons and labourers, take a quick 15 minute power nap after lunch. Before resuming work at an upcoming multi-storey residential complex nearby, Lalan Das, one of the labourers, scoots off for a bottle of Sting, PepsiCo’s energy drink. His colleagues settle for a puff of bidi.
“I look forward to having one bottle of this everyday now," he says. “I have had to cut down on bidi to accommodate this but I feel less tired at the end of the day."
Nearly 50km away, in the heart of Delhi, Arun Malik also has a similar routine. Before heading home from a premier school he works for near Connaught Place, he heads to a grocery store for a swig of Sting. It is one of his guilty pleasures. “It is not an addiction but I like the taste. It is better than the colas," he says, flipping the empty bottle in a trash can before jumping on to his chauffeur-driven sports utility vehicle.
Das and Malik are at the opposite ends of India’s long socio-economic scale. But the duo underline the sort of popularity Sting has gained in India since its launch six years ago, in 2017.
At ₹20 for a 250ml bottle, it is the country’s first affordable energy drink. It is also low on sugar—6.8gm to Sprite’s 9.5gm and Red Bull’s 11gm per 100ml of serving. However, its relatively high caffeine—72mg—acts as a stimulant and makes it edgy. But that’s still less than a double shot of espresso. Starbucks’ doppio contains about 150mg of caffeine.
According to Euromonitor International, a market research company, the energy drinks segment has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 110% in the last five years (see table). All of it is largely due to the success of Sting.