How a re-energized PepsiCo stung Red Bull with Sting

But more than pricing, Sting got an initial lift from the void left in the market by the exit of many players following tighter regulations. In May 2015, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai), the country’s food safety regulator, banned a few variants of Monster energy drink sold by US-based Monster Beverage Corp., and ordered the recall of Restless Energy Drink sold by Pune-based Pushpam Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. The regulator was concerned about the combination of ginseng and caffeine in energy drinks. Fssai also banned a few variants of Cloud 9 sold by Goldwin Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, and Tzinga, a product by Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd, on compliance issues.