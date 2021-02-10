How a surefire bet on Ant Group has trapped global investors

How a surefire bet on Ant Group has trapped global investors5 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Unconventional terms of a 2018 investment deal mean foreign money managers have to wait for Ant to revive its listing plans
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Unconventional terms of a 2018 investment deal mean foreign money managers have to wait for Ant to revive its listing plans
Some of the world’s biggest investors were on the cusp of a multibillion-dollar windfall from their bets on Ant Group Co. Now they are stuck with shares that won’t pay off soon.
In 2018, an exclusive group of global private-equity firms and mutual-fund managers including Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus LLC, Carlyle Group Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. took part in a coveted fundraising by Ant that raised $14 billion and minted the financial-technology giant as the world’s most valuable startup.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.