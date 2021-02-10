Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >How a surefire bet on Ant Group has trapped global investors
Ant’s transformation into a more heavily regulated company is likely to be a costly one

How a surefire bet on Ant Group has trapped global investors

5 min read . 04:40 PM IST Jing Yang , Julie Steinberg , The Wall Street Journal

Unconventional terms of a 2018 investment deal mean foreign money managers have to wait for Ant to revive its listing plans

Some of the world’s biggest investors were on the cusp of a multibillion-dollar windfall from their bets on Ant Group Co. Now they are stuck with shares that won’t pay off soon.

In 2018, an exclusive group of global private-equity firms and mutual-fund managers including Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus LLC, Carlyle Group Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. took part in a coveted fundraising by Ant that raised $14 billion and minted the financial-technology giant as the world’s most valuable startup.

