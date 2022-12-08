How AI that powers chatbots and search queries could discover new drugs

Protein-based drugs are used to treat heart disease, certain cancers and HIV, among other illnesses. In the past two years, companies including Merck & Co., Roche Holding AG’s Genentech and a number of startups like Helixon Ltd. and Ainnocence have begun to pursue new drugs with natural language processing. The approach, they hope, will not only boost the effectiveness of existing drugs and drug candidates but also open the door to never-before-seen molecules that could treat diseases like pancreatic cancer or ALS, for which more effective medicines have remained elusive.