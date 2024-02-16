How Air India managed to grab its highest domestic passenger traffic ever
The airline has also recorded its highest-ever market share since privatisation. The last high was in the middle of the second wave of COVID in May 2021, when the airline’s market share suddenly zoomed to cross 20 per cent.
As the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) declared in the summary of January 2024, not much changed in terms of standing in Indian aviation. Yet the details were significant on more than one count. Air India, a Tata company, carried 15.97 lakh domestic passengers making it the best-ever month in the history of the airline.