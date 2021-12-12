Two months into a top job at Airbnb Inc., Catherine Powell was thinking: “Oh my God, do I even have a job?" Five months after that, she landed a massive promotion.

Getting there wasn’t easy. The coronavirus pandemic closed global travel and crushed Airbnb’s home-rental bookings. Ms. Powell initially headed Airbnb Experiences, an up-and-coming division that lets guests book guided activities such as mountaintop yoga, wine tastings and pottery classes with hosts. Soon after she started, the health crisis shut down those kinds of outings.

“It was a vulnerable moment for me," said Ms. Powell, a former Walt Disney Co. executive who joined Airbnb as its seniormost female executive in January of 2020. “What do I do?" she pondered over and over.

So she turned the question to the company’s hosts. They wanted to curate online experiences for people over Zoom.

“And initially we were like: ‘No, we wouldn’t do that!’ " she said. But the idea stuck and she decided to test it with a handful of hosts.

Airbnb rolled out 50 online experiences last April and expanded to over 700 a few months later in August. Activities range from meditating with a Buddhist monk in Japan to learning how to cook from a Moroccan family to training virtually with a former Olympic gold-medal triathlete from the U.K.

Online and in-person experiences combined represent a sliver of Airbnb’s revenue. The home-sharing giant doesn’t publicly break out numbers—online experiences can be booked for less than $15—but Airbnb’s ability to pivot to new offerings so quickly marked its resilience at a time its peers in the travel industry were struggling to stay afloat.

Airbnb has been a standout in an otherwise battered travel industry. The company posted record revenue in this year’s third quarter, bouncing back from the lows of the pandemic on the strength of local stays. Bookings for in-person experiences are growing too.

The health crisis taught Airbnb an important lesson: Listen to your hosts.

The company faced backlash from hosts after announcing that it would fully refund guests for cancellations during the early months of the health crisis, emptying homeowners’ coffers. Many hosts had borrowed against their income to buy more homes to list on Airbnb.

The pushback prompted Chief Executive Brian Chesky to issue an apology to Airbnb’s more than four million hosts last year. It also led him to consolidate hosts’ management under Ms. Powell in July of 2020—something the CEO was personally handling before. Ms. Powell became the company’s global head of hosting with those new duties, responsible for hosts who offer experiences and stays, Airbnb’s mainstay business.

Under Ms. Powell’s leadership, the company started regular listening sessions with hosts. It began sharing insights such as some travelers’ habit of searching for Wi-Fi speeds and pet-friendly homes on Airbnb so hosts could display them more prominently on their listings. Last month, the company announced 50 upgrades to better service hosts, including insurance coverage for pet damage, a more robust language translator on the website and a built-in tool that verifies hosts’ Wi-Fi speeds.

Ms. Powell moved to Airbnb after a 15-year stint with Disney, where most recently she oversaw the company’s theme parks in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Chesky, a longtime Disney fan, wanted Ms. Powell to elevate Airbnb Experiences, borrowing from her expertise with musicals, entertainment and shows at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Ms. Powell previously led Disney’s businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

Raised in Hong Kong by British parents, she began her corporate career at BBC Worldwide, managing sales and licensing, among other things, in the Middle East and Europe.

Now based in Los Angeles, Ms. Powell says she didn’t approach her career as a ladder, rather as a series of steppingstones that gave her the chance to learn something new at every turn. She and her husband, a former British diplomat, have relocated so often that each of their three sons was born in a different country. But those decisions brought unexpected opportunities and lessons, and connected her to people that shaped her values as a leader.

Here are the people she leaned on while finding her feet at Airbnb and navigating the company’s worst crisis since its inception over a decade ago.

Andy Bird

CEO of Pearson PLC

Ms. Powell hadn’t worked for a tech company before. Going from managing Disney theme parks to Airbnb experiences was daunting. She rang Mr. Bird, the former chairman of Walt Disney International and her longtime boss, while contemplating the job offer.

“You can do this because you’re curious and ask the right questions," Ms. Powell recalls Mr. Bird saying. “If you ask the ‘Why,’ you will understand how things work and then you’ll know where you as a leader can add value."

The advice came in handy during the pandemic. Airbnb balked when hosts first raised the idea of online experiences. People within the company said, “That’s not what we do. We’re about human connection, we’re about the real, in-person connection," according to Ms. Powell.

So she went back to the drawing board. She unpacked why Airbnb launched experiences in the first place. It was to immerse guests into hosts’ worlds—and foster human connection through a shared experience.

“Can you do that through a screen?" she asked. After a few days of testing the idea with hosts, her team concurred.

Pip Marlow

CEO Salesforce Australia, New Zealand & Southeast Asia

Ms. Marlow was the chief of Microsoft Australia when Ms. Powell ran Disney’s operations there. A handful of women were country heads for global businesses at the time. They found each other and became close friends.

The women would meet over frequent dinners and open up about their struggles. We would say, “Am I failing? How do I drive the team with confidence?" said Ms. Powell. They gave each other the courage to press on.

Ms. Powell has turned to Ms. Marlow for help navigating a tech company. “Pip was really, really good about giving me examples," Ms. Powell says. Ms. Marlow walked her through “how an engineer’s mind might work when they are problem solving or making their own prioritizations—and how you need to ensure that when you communicate it’s in the same way."

Cressida Cowell

Author of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ book series

Ms. Powell and Ms. Cowell became fast friends in college. Both women married young. Their careers took off just as their children were born.

“So we were both going through that challenging time where you have a young family, where you have a partner who works as well, and you’re trying to juggle it all," said Ms. Powell. They would discuss the trade-offs they made and reflect on those decisions with optimism.

Ms. Powell leaned on her friend during the darkest days of the pandemic. Ms. Cowell helped Ms. Powell feel upbeat, and their conversations reminded her of what mattered in life. Those conversations were “incredibly important as a survival technique," Ms. Powell said, and were critical “to keep your sanity and your optimism."

Peter Kwan

Airbnb host

Ms. Powell virtually met Mr. Kwan, an Airbnb host in San Francisco, at one of the company’s listening sessions with homeowners last year. His suggestions led to the creation in October 2020 of Airbnb’s first “Host Advisory Board," whose 18 members come from around the world.

“He is such a strong voice," Ms. Powell said of Mr. Kwan. Based on feedback from a same-sex couple who stayed at his Airbnb apartment after feeling unwelcome at a different short-term rental, Mr. Kwan asked Ms. Powell how the company could train hosts to overcome biases, even unconscious ones. He also suggested photographing hosts’ homes in ways that better reflect their personal stories, culture and heritage.

Ms. Powell says her team is working on his feedback. “He keeps me grounded as a head of hosting, reminding me of who I am serving," she said.]

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

