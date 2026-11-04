How Amara Raja, Motherson and Belrise are powering a triple-engine push in auto supply chain

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s ₹100-crore push into automotive services, Belrise Industries' technology partnership with Japan's Yamato Co, and Motherson's collaboration with a Singapore university to speed up manufacturing processes highlight how auto component makers are exploring new growth avenues.

The move comes as component makers seek new revenue streams and production efficiencies, while automakers grapple with rising production costs and increasing pressure to improve fuel efficiency, the Hindu Business Line reported.

Amara Raja bets ₹ 100 crore on revenue beyond battery sales Amara Raja, which supplies lithium-ion cells, battery packs and charging solutions for light electric vehicles and the telecom sector, has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Telangana with an initial investment of up to ₹100 crore in equity, loans or other securities, in one or more tranches, PTI reported.

The subsidiary will focus on automotive maintenance, battery servicing, vehicle care and mobility assistance services.

In its regulatory filing, Amara Raja said that this subsidiary will provide automotive, battery and spare parts services under the Amaron Assist brand.

The company also said its subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, has approved capital expenditure of ₹2,320 crore. This will expand battery pack manufacturing capacity from 4 GWh to 9 GWh and fund the LFP cell manufacturing plant at its Giga Corridor in Telangana.

Expected to be incorporated within two months, the subsidiary will remain under Amara Raja’s 100% ownership and control. The investment could generate recurring revenue beyond battery sales.

Belrise in license, technical assistance pact with YAMATO Co Automotive component maker Belrise Industries Ltd entered into a License and Technical Assistance Agreement with Japan-based YAMATO Co to manufacture and sell a range of filtration and air intake products in the domestic market, leveraging the latter's technology and technical know-how, the company said on Tuesday, 3 November.

Under the agreement, YAMATO will provide Pune-based Belrise with a licence and technical assistance for the design, development, testing, and manufacturing of products, including air filters, oil filters and resin air intake manifold products, for Indian automotive and industrial Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), PTI reported.

According to Hindu Business Line, replacing metal intake manifolds with lighter resin alternatives could help automakers reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency as regulatory requirements tighten.

The collaboration brings together Belrise's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, extensive OEM relationships and understanding of the Indian market with YAMATO's specialized expertise in filtration technologies and resin-based air intake manifold solutions, it said.

Belrise Industries, formerly Badve Engineering, supplies sheet metal, chassis, exhaust and other engineered components to vehicle manufacturers.

YAMATO is engaged in manufacturing filtration products and providing technical and business support, primarily in air and oil filtration applications across automotive and other non-automotive sectors.

The company also possesses specialized know-how in converting intake manifolds from metal to resin, offering opportunities to leverage advanced material technologies in product development and manufacturing, Belrise said.

The collaboration is expected to support the localisation of these products, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enable Belrise to cater to the evolving requirements of automotive and industrial OEMs in the country.

Motherson targets faster production to ease automakers’ costs Motherson’s Singapore subsidiary partnered with Nanyang Technological University to industrialize Spinheat, a magnetic induction technology for curing adhesives and resins, as reported by Hindu Business Line.

Early laboratory tests achieved bonding strength comparable to conventional 24-hour oven curing in approximately one hour.

If commercialized, faster curing could reduce energy consumption, production lead times and work-in-progress inventory, potentially helping automakers contain component costs.