How Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day sale amid the covid crisis

The critical element is safety preparation for workers, customers and deliverymen, said Sahi. In-person training has been suspended and new workers are being trained via apps. There will be no customary stand up meetings at the start of each shift. Instead, it will be whiteboard communication. Shift and break times have been staggered to more evenly distribute attendance at cafeterias and communal areas. Markings on the floor will prevent loaders and sorters from stepping too close to each other.