How Amul swung the great Indian milk run

Farmer members of these dairy cooperatives were also largely protected—unlike vegetable growers they did not have to dump their produce and received a fair price which is close to 80% of the consumer rupee. Compare that with, say, tomatoes, which urban consumers purchased at ₹50 a kg in the early days of the lockdown while farmers scrambled to get a tenth of the retail price. Even dairy farmers in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the cooperative network is weak, had to sell milk at a pittance, at rates of less than ₹20 a litre.