How Anthropic became world's most valuable AI startup, surpassing OpenAI with $965 billion valuation

Dario Amodei's San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company is now valued at $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI's $730 billion valuation in one of the largest private funding rounds in technology history.

Anthropic has raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round, pushing its post-money valuation to $965 billion and formally displacing OpenAI as the most valuable artificial intelligence startup in the world. The deal, led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks Capital and Sequoia Capital, nearly tripled the company's previous valuation of $380 billion, which itself was set only three months prior.

What Is Anthropic Worth Now and Who Is Behind the Funding? The round values Anthropic at $900 billion pre-money, comfortably ahead of OpenAI's most recent valuation of $730 billion.

The $65 billion raise includes $15 billion of previously committed hyperscaler investments, among them $5 billion from Amazon. Infrastructure partners also contributed, including Micron Technology, which recently crossed a $1 trillion stock market valuation, alongside Samsung and SK Hynix -- companies that manufacture the storage, memory and logic chips fundamental to large-scale AI development.

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The company has now raised more than $130 billion since its founding in 2021, according to PitchBook. Its wider investor base includes Capital Group, Menlo Ventures, Iconiq Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and tech giants Amazon and Google.

Anthropic's Revenue Run Rate Crosses $47 Billion Alongside the funding announcement, Anthropic disclosed that its revenue run rate -- an annualised projection based on current performance -- crossed $47 billion earlier this month. That figure reflects the commercial momentum generated by the company's AI coding capabilities, which have attracted hundreds of enterprise clients since Anthropic significantly improved its coding technology in November last year.

New Claude Opus 4.8 Model Leads on AI Coding Benchmarks Alongside the funding announcement, Anthropic unveiled Claude Opus 4.8, a new flagship AI model that the company says outperforms all publicly available alternatives on vibe coding -- the practice of generating software in response to prompts written in conversational English.

According New York Times report quoting Rayan Krishnan, chief executive of Vals AI, a firm that tracks the performance of leading AI systems, Opus 4.8 scored ten per cent higher on Vals AI's vibe coding benchmark than its predecessor. The new model also demonstrated improvements in mathematics, a domain in which frontier AI systems have been advancing rapidly.

How Anthropic Reached This Valuation So Quickly Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including chief executive Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei. Its rise to near-trillion-dollar status in under four years is notable even by the standards of the current AI investment cycle.

For context, OpenAI, whose ChatGPT chatbot is widely credited with triggering the present boom when it launched in 2022 -- took roughly a decade to reach its $730 billion valuation. Anthropic has surpassed that in approximately half the time.

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The company's profile has risen sharply in recent months, driven partly by Dario Amodei's public stance on AI safety and calls for regulatory oversight of the technology. That position drew Anthropic into a public dispute with the Pentagon over the use of AI in warfare. The company also advised Pope Leo XIV on his recent papal encyclical, in which he warned of the risks posed by AI to humanity.

Anthropic also released a powerful AI model called Mythos, described as particularly capable of identifying and exploiting hidden vulnerabilities in software.

Anthropic vs OpenAI: The Race to Go Public The funding widens the competitive gap between Anthropic and OpenAI at a time when both companies are weighing stock market listings. OpenAI plans to file confidentially for an initial public offering in the coming weeks, while Anthropic insiders have indicated the company is also considering a public listing, potentially as soon as this year, though Anthropic has declined to comment on those plans.

In response to Anthropic's growing presence in the coding software market, OpenAI has been trimming side projects to concentrate resources on its own coding product, Codex. Elon Musk's SpaceX has separately entered an agreement to acquire Cursor, a coding interface widely used by software developers, and has agreed to sell some computing capacity to Anthropic.

What the Funding Will Be Used For Anthropic said the capital will support safety and interpretability research, expand its computing infrastructure, and scale Claude products and partnerships. The addition of chip manufacturers Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix as strategic investors is specifically intended to address the computing demands generated by growing adoption of Claude Code, the company's developer-facing coding tool.