How Axis MF fraud case was executed

According to Sebi, Joshi did this by connecting with a market operator Sumit Desai, who in turn got a Dubai-based individual Prijesh Kurani, to execute the trades in these mule accounts. More on Kurani later. Desai’s job was to identify trading accounts for Joshi and get the trading software installed on the system used by Kurani, who used to punch the orders on Joshi’s behalf. Desai, meanwhile, took the help of Pranav Vora, whom he had known for more than a decade, to arrange trading accounts where large intra-day trades could be placed. Sebi termed Desai and others responsible for finding the trading accounts as ‘arrangers’.

