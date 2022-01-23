How bad are things in China’s property market?

Developers have a mountain of offshore debt to refinance in the first few months of this year. While the heavyweight Country Garden was recently able to sell convertible bonds, selling new debt or convertible bonds won’t be an option for most companies. And regulators have also made it hard for companies to redeploy the cash that sits within individual projects, since most of that was provided by home buyers as prepayments for unfinished units. Recent reports that China could make it easier for developers to access that cash helped spur a slight recovery in stock and bond prices, but some analysts and investors are skeptical about how much difference this will make in practice.

