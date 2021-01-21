How Bajaj Allianz Life managed to beat the pandemic

In the calendar year 2020, Bajaj Allianz Life did underwriting for over 99,000 policies and garnered a ₹3,333 crore gross written premium. The company, which has over 1 lakh agents, also saw its agency channel grow 23% in December 2020 compared to a year earlier.

Despite the challenges that covid-19 had posed, Bajaj Allianz Life was the fastest growing life insurer in December 2020, with 41% growth in the new business in the retail segment than a year earlier. It also saw 36% growth in the number of policies between April and December compared to the same period a year back.

Most of it was possible as the company focussed on its agents and empowered them with the tools they needed. "We ensured that we supported our agents to help them be in touch with their clients. Also, we provided them with the right products," said Sameer Joshi, chief agency officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, in a media statement.

Let's look at some of the initiatives that the life insurer took to help its agents.

DIGITAL TOOLS

The new business environment meant that customers and businesses were moving faster towards using digital tools to pay or service their products. Also, face-to-face meetings were lesser, and customers preferred to stay at home.

Bajaj Allianz Life introduced many digital tools specially designed for their agents to empower them with information and knowledge, make e-meetings simpler, and provided tools that helped the agents do business better.

Some of the tools include Smart Assist for virtual meetings, Quick Quote to share quotations with prospect customers on WhatsApp, a digital learning platform with certifications – InstaLearn, and eSampark, a tool to personalize and share marketing collaterals with prospects digitally.

RIGHT PRODUCT MIX

As the COVID-19 situation developed in the nation, risk perception amongst customers' increased. There was an increased need for term plans. Customers were looking for products offering guaranteed returns to secure future income. The company introduced and marketed relevant products to meet the customers' needs.

Bajaj Allianz Life recognized the changing business environment, the evolution of the digital customer, and their agents' needs. It offered solutions to the agents that would help them stay connected with their customers.

The company strengthened its technology back-bone, and introduced many digital tools for customers, too. It helped the company offer products to customers that they needed the most, in a manner they needed, and continue to pay the renewals of their existing policies.

