How Bajaj Finserv plans to sell MFs to the group's 10 crore customers4 min read 06 Jun 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Bajaj AMC will soon launch seven NFOs across equity, debt and hybrid categories
Mumbai: Bajaj AMC, the mutual fund business of Bajaj Finserv and India’s 41st fund house, will soon launch seven new fund offers (NFOs) across equity, debt and hybrid categories. Bajaj Finserv said it is hopes to leverage its customer base of 10 crore to drive its mutual fund business.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×