How Beijing’s debt clampdown shook the foundation of a real-estate colossus

As it piled on debt, Evergrande paid out billions in dividends to stockholders, with most of that cash going to Mr. Hui as its largest shareholder. The payouts, plus the value of his shares, helped him become one of China’s richest men. He has received more than 34 billion yuan, the equivalent of $5.3 billion, in dividends since October 2018. In 2019, he declared that the company would start producing electric vehicles and aimed to become the world’s largest player in the fast-growing industry.