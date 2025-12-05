How big is IndiGo's market share in Indian aviation sector? From profits to M-cap trend — what you need to know

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, is facing major headwinds due to ongoing flight delays and cancellations resulting from the implementation of updated crew rostering Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

Mint reported earlier that more than 500 IndiGo flights have either been delayed or cancelled, resulting in a travel nightmare for flyers across the country.

The airline also informed the regulators that the operational disruptions were a result of minor technology glitches, schedule changes for winter, adverse weather conditions, congestion in the aviation system and the updated FDTL norms.

From IndiGo's profits and market share to its business model, let's take a closer look at how India's largest airline operates its business.

Is IndiGo profitable? IndiGo's net loss widened in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. The company recorded a 161% increase in its net loss to ₹2,582 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹987 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the consolidated statements.

Although the airline's revenue from core operations recorded a 9.3% rise in the second quarter to ₹18,555 crore, compared to ₹16,969 crore in the same period a year ago, it posted a net loss at the end of the quarter.

The airline's Q2 results performance was impacted by higher foreign exchange costs, which recorded a more than tenfold increase to ₹2,892 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to its ₹240 crore level in the same period a year ago. This, in turn, inflated the overall expenses for the quarter, weighing in on the revenue jump, resulting in a widening net loss.

How is the pie divided? Indigo's market share in the Indian aviation market stood at 63% as of September 2025, according to Statista data. Tata Group-owned Air India's market share stood at 13.6%, while Air India Express held 6.3%.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data released in June 2025, IndiGo was India's largest airline by seat capacity, holding 53.4% market share as of the end of 2024. Air India followed IndiGo at 12.1%, Air India Express at 8.6%, Vistara (now part of Air India Group) at 6.9%, and SpiceJet at 3.5%, among others.

The second part of IATA's data is set to be released in December 2025, which will show the updated numbers from the global aviation trade association.

IndiGo market-cap & share price trend Indigo's market capitalisation (M-Cap) recorded a 215% jump to its current level of ₹2.076 trillion over the last five years, compared to ₹665.77 billion in December 2020, according to CompanyMarketCap data collected on 5 December 2025.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price closed 1.22% lower at ₹5,371.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,437.60 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

Shares of the airline have given stock market investors more than 200% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 22% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IndiGo stock has risen 16.79% in 2025. However, the stock has lost 5.72% in the last one-month period and is trading 8.76% lower amid the flight cancellation crisis.

Indigo's low-cost business model IndiGo operates as a low-cost carrier (LCC) airline, where the business model is to take opportunities to minimise its operating costs in order to maximise its profits.

According to OAG Aviation data, a low-cost airline keeps its base fare lower than other airlines by cutting back on services which are offered to travellers, in exchange for giving them a lower price, compared to a full-service carrier.

A simple example of that is how IndiGo does not serve hot food, which eliminates the need for food heaters on board an aircraft, in turn saving costs in weight and fuel usage.

So, where a full-service carrier like Air India will give you hot food included in your flight ticket prices, carriers like IndiGo operate on a low-cost basis. However, Air India operates a separate low-cost arm named Air India Express.