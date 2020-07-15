How Billionaires Become Millionaires: Investing in Airlines

The airline business has long proved irresistible to a cohort of larger-than-life tycoons. From AirAsia Group Bhd’s Tony Fernandes to JetBlue Airways Corp. founder David Neeleman, some of the world’s most celebrated entrepreneurs have built fortunes shuttling people through the sky. But with air travel dwindling in lockdown, coronavirus has battered even those long hardened to the volatility and thin margins of the capital-intensive industry.