How Biocon plans to reduce debt

New Delhi/Mumbai: Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon Ltd will "remain focussed" on reducing its debt taken on to buy the $3.3 billion generics portfolio of American drugmaker Viatris, a top executive said.

On 8 February, the company said it had made a prepayment of $200 million over the preceding quarter, which brought its group-level debt down to $1.1 billion.

Biocon's net debt rose to $1.9 billion in December 2022, as it sought funds to complete the mega-transaction for Viatris.

“The debt levels have been reduced to $1.1 billion at the group level and while the debt levels are comfortable now, we’d like to perhaps get to a level of three times the multiple of Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization)," said Peter Bains, Group CEO for Biocon Ltd in an interview with Mint.

Biocon’s Ebitda for FY23 stood at ₹2,888 crore for FY23—three times that is ₹8,664 crore ($1.04 billion).

The company has "a range of options" to achieve debt reduction, he said, though it was "unlikely" it would sell equity stake in any of its units.

“We have the potential to generate cash from our business operations, and we’ve also explored licensing opportunities in the past, which could contribute additional income. Moreover, we could consider financial restructuring regarding our existing debt. There are various options available to address our leverage, and we’re open to exploring them to bring about the desired outcomes," he said.

The $200 million prepayment was made through receivables and out-licensing deals.

The company may also not require cash for capital expenditure as it is coming to the end of its investment cycle.

Biocon said in December 2023 it was in the middle of a $500-million capex plan for the generics business, which is currently witnessing a slowdown.

“We are not going forward with that, we are coming towards the end of the investment cycle for the generic business, where we have strengthened capacities and capabilities in both fermentation and APIs," Bains added.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, the company said revenue from the generics business was down 7% to ₹703 crore. However, it sees significant growth opportunities in this segment, driven by the investments that it has already made, particularly in the development and manufacture of peptides, commonly used in dietary supplements .

“Central to the capex programme in generics is to build the capacities and capabilities of development and manufacturing of peptides, which we still have to complete. We’re progressing well in late-stage preparations to bring generic peptides to market, pending regulatory approvals.

This focus on generic peptides, such as GLP 1, is a key driver for growth in our generics segment," he said.

Additionally, the company sees growth potential in its biologics business, revenue from which was 65% during Q3FY24 at ₹2,483 crore.

Biocon on Thursday reported consolidated net profit of ₹660 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, up from the ₹42 crore loss it incurred in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹3,954 crore, up 34% y-o-y.

