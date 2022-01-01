How BlackRock made ESG the hottest ticket on Wall Street

The ratings come from MSCI Inc., which counts BlackRock as its largest customer. (The ESGU fund’s formal name is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF). Those ratings, which dominate the world of sustainable investing, have opened the door to ESGU owning companies that have been among those considered the worst offenders by some investors focused on environmental and social responsibility. These include fossil-fuel giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil, along with Facebook (now called Meta Platforms), Amazon, McDonald’s, and JP Morgan Chase, which is the biggest financier of fossil-fuel projects since the 2015 Paris Accords. In fact, the ESGU fund holds a heavier weighting in 12 fossil-fuel stocks than the S&P 500 does, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg.