How Byju's US lenders ran into a hedge fund wall
Summary
- Byju’s, which borrowed $1.2 billion in the US in November 2021, moved $533 million of it to Camshaft Capital Fund, a three-year-old hedge fund.
BENGALURU : Byju’s has shifted the ownership of half a billion dollars that its special purpose vehicle Alpha borrowed in the US to one of its unnamed subsidiaries, a move that has stumped its US lenders trying to retrieve their money.
