How Byju's US lenders ran into a hedge fund wall

“Byju’s Alpha is a former limited partner of Camshaft Capital Fund, LP, and was never a limited partner of any other Camshaft entity," David Massey, a lawyer representing Camshaft wrote in a letter dated 4 December to Timothy Pohl, the representative appointed by the lenders. “As such, Byju’s Alpha’s demand for books and records is rejected because Byju’s Alpha has no statutory right or standing to demand books and records from Camshaft Capital Fund, LP (or any other Camshaft entity identified in your letter). Nor does Byju’s Alpha have any rights under the Limited Partnership Agreement between Byju’s Alpha and Camshaft Capital Fund, LP, as a former limited partner with a zero-balance capital account." Mint has seen a copy of Camshaft’s letter to Pohl.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}