How CFOs are preparing for a potential economic downturn

As we walked into the second quarter, we were aware that the environment was changing, and we all had been seeing the same events—we’ve all witnessed together as it relates to the geopolitical front and the macro side. And we came in and we took a look—a hard look—and we continue to do so, individual product by product, investment by investment, project by project to understand where are the potential growth in expenses coming from…We always need to ensure that as we invest also with a longer-term horizon, the right controls are in place as we continue to grow the business efficiently. But are there projects that can be delayed that we might be doing on the margin? So I’d say that work is in flight.