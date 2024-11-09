How ChatGPT brought down an online education giant
Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Nov 2024, 04:33 PM IST
SummaryChegg’s stock has dropped 99% as students looking for help with homework defect to AI.
Most companies are starting to figure out how artificial intelligence will change the way they do business. Chegg is trying to avoid becoming its first major victim.
