How Citigroup's New York unit became a picture of persistent harassment, discrimination and drugs
Citigroup, which three years ago made history by appointing Jane Fraser as the first female CEO of a major US bank, has led rivals on many measures of a more equitable culture. Yet behaviour at the NY unit stands out even in an industry that struggles to make women feel welcome.
Bankers from Citigroup Inc. were partying with clients one night in May 2018 at a downtown Manhattan hot spot called Catch.