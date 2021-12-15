How Covid changed the American workforce

Because the U.S. labor force is projected to grow slowly in the next decade, businesses are likely to respond by automating whenever possible. In 2021 Tyson Foods spent $70 million on automation. Over the next three years, the company said last week, it expects to invest $1.3 billion on robots to do the frontline jobs, such as deboning chicken, that they can’t find workers to fill. By 2024 Tyson expects a handsome return on investment, measured in expanded production capacity and lower costs.