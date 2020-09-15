How dark horse Oracle became TikTok’s leading suitor

President Trump’s threat to ban TikTok triggered the corporate race to save it, and he will be the ultimate decider. He has the authority to overrule any recommendation made to him by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. that oversees cross-border deals, although it is unusual for a president to weigh in. After weeks of saying he would accept only an outright sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American company, Mr. Trump must weigh the political calculus of accepting a deal that appears to be something less than that, or banning an app that is hugely popular.