How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup

The CAC, acutely aware of Didi's U.S. listing plan, had been looking into whether there is a possibility of some of the company's data ending up in the hands of a foreign entity given Beijing's sensitivity about usage of onshore data, said the sources."What makes Didi more important than any other internet company is because Didi owns real-time data of each individual user's geographical position. You can identify a person's location simply using a mobile phone number," one of them said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}