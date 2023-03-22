How does UBS benefit from acquiring rival Credit Suisse?

Relentless selling continues in both Credit Suisse and UBS after their CHF 3 billion merger deal. Although the acquisition is seen as a significant move, however, the embattled Credit Suisse is struggling to restore investors' confidence in their business. UBS will take over Credit Suisse most likely before 2023 ends. Expert believes that the merger will come at a material costs, and not to forget, Credit Suisse likely witnessed significant outflows in the mid of March which eroded its revenue base. So how does UBS benefit from acquiring its rival Credit Suisse?

Under the merger deal, all shareholders of Credit Suisse will get 1 equity share in UBS for their 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse. This exchange ratio reflects a merger consideration of CHF 3 billion for all shares in Credit Suisse. Colm Kelleher will be Chairman and Ralph Hamers will be Group CEO of the combined entity.

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse shares were down by nearly 6% and UBS Group's stock plunged by nearly 4%. Last week, the steep selloff in Credit Suisse fuelled a whopping $60 billion rout in European banks.

Talking about UBS and Credit Suisse's merger, Johann Scholtz, an analyst at Morningstar UK believes a week can be a very long time in financial markets. He believes that if the UBS - Credit Suisse CHF 3 billion merger deal which was announced on March 19, would have happened a week before then it would have seemed like a terrific deal. But now the position is less clear!

He said, Credit Suisse likely experienced significant net outflows of client assets last week, eroding its revenue base.

Scholtz, however, believes that UBS can extract value from the acquisition. It is in a much better position to execute a radical restructuring of Credit Suisse's business than Credit Suisse was.

He said, "we calculate that the UBS 2027 cost savings target would reduce Credit Suisse's 2022 adjusted operating expenses by around 60%. The restructuring will come with material costs, but UBS is better placed than Credit Suisse to absorb this. "

However, the Morningstar analyst expects the challenge for UBS would be to keep revenue attrition to a minimum during the restructuring period.

The analyst also pointed out the written-off of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 Capital (deriving from the issuance of Tier 1 Capital Notes).

On March 19, FINMA informed Credit Suisse that its Additional Tier 1 Capital (deriving from the issuance of Tier 1 Capital Notes) in the aggregate nominal amount of approximately CHF 16 billion will be written off to zero.

Exclaiming as a surprise move, Scholtz said, "the Swiss regulators wrote down the value of Credit Suisse CHF 16 billion additional tiers one or AT1 capital to zero, providing UBS with additional capital to absorb markdowns and restructuring charges. In addition, the Swiss authorities will provide a further CHF 9 billion of downside protection."

Further, the analyst said, the combined CHF 25 billion of downside protection plus, if needed, liquidity support from the Swiss Central bank should hopefully ensure that UBS wholesale funding costs remain in check. The suspension of UBS's share buyback program is negative, but it could have happened regardless, given current market conditions.

Also, Morningstar's analyst highlighted that UBS looks set to keep all of Credit Suisse's businesses except the securities trading operations, which it will wind down. UBS is looking to move quickly to wind down the securities business, but it did warn in the conference call that some positions have very long durations. UBS confirmed that it has clearance from the Swiss competition authority to retain Credit Suisse's Swiss banking operation. This is viewed as positive!

He added, "Credit Suisse's Swiss bank is a high-quality franchise and, together with UBS, will have a very dominant position in the Swiss market. It seems that UBS scrapped the Credit Suisse First Boston carve out."

Credit Suisse shareholders will feel short-changed, but Scholtz believes that "salvaging at least something is the best outcome under current circumstances." He lastly added, "despite the liquidity support from the Swiss central bank and Credit Suisse's previously sound liquidity position, its viability as a going concern was clearly under threat. The write-down of AT1 capital confirms that shareholders were fortunate not to be wiped out completely. In theory, AT1 capital should be senior to common equity."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.