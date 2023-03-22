How does UBS benefit from acquiring rival Credit Suisse?

Relentless selling continues in both Credit Suisse and UBS after their CHF 3 billion merger deal. Although the acquisition is seen as a significant move, however, the embattled Credit Suisse is struggling to restore investors' confidence in their business. UBS will take over Credit Suisse most likely before 2023 ends. Expert believes that the merger will come at a material costs, and not to forget, Credit Suisse likely witnessed significant outflows in the mid of March which eroded its revenue base. So how does UBS benefit from acquiring its rival Credit Suisse?

