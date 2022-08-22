When pharma companies cross red lines

While many medical professionals claim that financial incentives do not influence their practice, some say that private sector doctors are enticed by pharmaceutical companies’ marketing agents to promote their drugs. Pharma companies’ sales executives visit doctors to brief them about new drugs or a new drug component, and impress upon them to prescribe their brands and in return, doctors are offered with some product name reminders such as pens, writing pads, books and sometimes expensive gifts and holidays. Such benefits extended to doctors depend upon the kind of drug, the disease burden etc.