How Eli Lilly developed a covid drug in the pandemic’s long shadow

On the ground in New York, a car service took the Lilly workers to NYU Langone Health in Manhattan, where they waited in the car because of the hospital’s visitor restrictions and the need for colleagues in Indianapolis to send a final authorization for release of the batch. Finally, a hospital pharmacist escorted Mr. Scott inside with the boxes of vials. The crew flew home the same day, toasting the mission with wine on the flight, and by the time they landed, doctors in New York had injected the first patient.