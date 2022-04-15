How Elon Musk could arrange the massive $43 billion to buy Twitter

Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price. Elon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-sixth of his $250.6 billion fortune. Yet the vast majority of that wealth is tied to his stake in Tesla Inc., the electric carmaker he co-founded that has surged in value over the past two years and lifted him to the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

