Global airline operator Emirates takes a step towards making air travel easier for people with Autism, as the Middle Eastern carrier trains over 30,000 cabin crew under the new “Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities” training, according to a press release on Wednesday, January 8.

The international airline is set to be formally awarded the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) in the upcoming months.

The company also plans to introduce new standards and services that aim to improve the on-the-ground and in-flight travel experience for both customers on the autism spectrum and their families and companions. These plans are expected to be announced later in 2025, said Emirates in the release.

Autism Travellers According to the AutismTravel.com survey cited in the release, 78 per cent of the families are hesitant to travel or visit new locations, and 94 per cent of the respondents have said that they would consider taking more vacations if they had access to places where staff are autism-trained and certified.

IBCCES surveyed more than 14,000 people with a variety of disabilities, including people with autism, those with sensory sensitivities and their families and caregivers for the sample size of the survey.

“As part of Emirates’ mission to make travel more inclusive and accessible for all, this significant step also supports Dubai’s ambition to become the most accessible destination in the world,” said Emirates in the statement.

Autism Certification Process In order to receive the certification, the airline will have to ensure at least 80 per cent of the customer-interaction staff complete the dedicated training alongside committing to the regular cabin crew training.

“The new training builds on the foundations established by the Emirates ‘Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities’ training, which was completed by 23,000 staff in 2023,” said the airline giant.

The carrier then in collaboration with IBCCES, will introduce “sensory guides” which help travellers to make informed decisions considering the various environments encountered. They will also introduce neurodiverse sensory products on the flights, like sensory fidget toys or aids that can encourage focus, help to reduce self-stimulatory behaviour and de-stress.

Emirates Fleet Emirates is one of the largest airline operators in the world. The carrier has one of the youngest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s and covers more than 135 destinations every year, as per the official website.