How ESOPs work and benefit employees

When an employer offers ESOPs, they remain in a trust fund for a particular period. This period is called the vesting period. And once the vesting period is over, employees then have the right to exercise their ESOPs. Employers get to decide the number of shares that can be offered, and they determine their price and the beneficiary employees. Once this is done, the selected employees are entitled to exercise their ESOPs and buy the firm's shares at allotted prices, which are lower than the market value.