The American social media giant, Facebook is making a way out to enable their users to make money through its story sharing feature.

Facebook, which introduced stories to its platform four years ago is gearing up to introduce a new way for its users to make money by placing ads that look like stickers into their stories and receive a cut of the resulting revenue.

According to The Verge, the initial test conducted by Facebook for the same is very small, but it hopes to expand it soon and then apply the technology to all short-form videos on Facebook.In a chat with The Verge, Yoav Arnstein, director of product management, said, "I can't share creator or advertiser partners because the test is still in the early conceptual phase."

He explained that the broader idea, behind the same is to give advertisers a natural place to fit their content, so, for example, if someone posts a video from Yosemite National Park, a sticker could advertise a local business.

The story stickers are just one of the organization's multiple updates on its creator's platform. It's likewise making its usual in-stream promotions accessible for shorter videos.

The Verge beforehand, just three-minute or longer clips could adapt with these advertisements, yet now, one-minute-long recordings can get promotions, which will be put 30 seconds into the content. Recordings longer than three minutes can put promotions when 45 seconds into the programming.

To meet all requirements for these in-stream advertisements, pages that distribute them should have 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads -- on-request, live, and already live -- over the most recent 60 days, as well as five or more active video uploads or previously live videos.

In the interim, live video ,makers presently should have 60,000 live minutes seen in the last 60 days to adapt through in-stream promotions, as well as satisfying the video-on-need program requirements.

As per The Verge, Facebook is likewise spending USD7 million to advance its Stars feature, which lets viewers of live content tip with virtual stars, which each pay a maker a cent. The organization will make free Stars accessible during certain live streams, and viewers would be then able to ship off the recordings' hosts. The group will likewise present virtual endowments that viewers can send.

All these declarations unmistakably amount to the possibility that Facebook needs to adapt monetization with as much creator content as possible through ads. The Stories sticker has conceivably the greatest ramifications, especially for Instagram, and could introduce a world that is marginally less centered around full-screen advertisements and more on those incorporated into the actual content.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via