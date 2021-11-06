How Ford won the race for Rivian

Rivian’s sizable IPO valuation underscores the premium investors are willing to pay for the growth prospects of plug-in vehicles. Rivian, which has raised $10.5 billion in the private markets since the start of 2019, recently began selling its first all-electric pickup truck—a model that targets well-established names such as the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado. Another high-profile backer is Amazon.com Inc., which recently disclosed that it holds a roughly 20% stake. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos showed off his commitment to the company as he went to space in July; he and fellow astronauts rode to the launch site in a Rivian SUV.

