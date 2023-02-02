How Gautam Adani made a $147 billion fortune

India’s gross domestic product has risen from $1.82 trillion in 2011 to $3.18 trillion in 2021, according to World Bank data, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the past decade. It is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, and to have the third-largest stock market by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley, which says India’s GDP could more than double to $7.5 trillion by 2031.

