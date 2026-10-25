Subscribe

How Gen Z is driving festival travel trend: Hotel bookings up 135% for Diwali—Bangalore, Jaipur, Taipei, Cebu see growth

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published25 Oct 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Diwali leisure hotel bookings rose 135%, while bookings by travellers aged 15–24 increased 60%. Offbeat domestic and international destinations saw strong growth.
Diwali leisure hotel bookings rose 135%, while bookings by travellers aged 15–24 increased 60%. Offbeat domestic and international destinations saw strong growth. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Gen Z is now shaping festival bookings, with flight bookings by 15–24-year-olds up 60% ahead of Diwali, and bus bookings rising 80%, data from Cleartrip PeekABoo travel trends tracker showed.

Hotels have seen big gains this festive season across budget and luxury segments, the tracker added, it showed leisure stays jumped 135% for Diwali. Indians are preferring destinations off the beaten path, with Taipei, Cebu and Dublin taking the lead among international stops, while tier 2 and 3 markets benefitting from the boom domestically.

Advertisement

Travel and hotel demand is decentralising rapidly across the country as Indians are officially swapping traditional metro holidays for offbeat getaways and regional hubs, Cleartrip said in its release.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices today 25 Oct: Check retail rate of 24K gold in Delhi, Mumbai

Demand rises for hotels, flight bookings

— According to the statement, leisure hotel bookings have risen 135% for Diwali so far and 66% for Navratri.

— Traditional tourist destination Udaipur saw hotel bookings more than quadruple at 316% for Diwali so far, while bookings in major tech and heritage hubs — Bangalore and Jaipur have nearly tripled with increases of 189% and 174%, respectively.

— Flight bookings to Agatti grew 130%, Gaya 98% and Dimapur 80%.

— Other domestic destinations recording flight growth include Udaipur (59%), Dibrugarh (37%), Gorakhpur (34%), Jabalpur (29%), Imphal (24%) and Dehradun (9%).

Advertisement
Also Read | Indian Overseas Bank privatisation: Regulations for divestment, explained

— It added that bookings among travellers aged 15–24 increased 60%, compared with 6% among those aged 25–34.

— Simultaneously, women’s share of bookings grew 44% over the same period.

Growth across price points, alongside bus travel

According to the report, the holiday boom is evident across every hotel category.

— Budget stays are leading with a massive 201% jump in bookings, closely followed by luxury properties at 162%, mid-range accommodations at 148%, and premium hotels at 114%. This shows that travel demand is strong across all income segments this festive season.

— Bus travel remains primarily driven by traditional festive migration as people head back to their hometowns. Bookings grew 80% for Delhi, 76% for Pune, 68% for Nagpur, 63% for Chennai and 57% for Mumbai.

Advertisement
Also Read | EPFO: How pensioners can avail doorstep digital life certificate service

— International flight bookings are growing across less conventional destinations. Taipei leads with 146% growth, followed by Cebu at 117%, Dublin at 110%, Phu Quoc at 106%, and Osaka recorded 74% growth.

There is a clear distribution of travel spending away from traditional hubs and hotel tiers. For many Indians, travel is becoming an increasingly important part of celebrating the festive season, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individuals or companies, and not of Mint. We advise readers to check with certified experts before making decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

BusinessTravel
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHow Gen Z is driving festival travel trend: Hotel bookings up 135% for Diwali—Bangalore, Jaipur, Taipei, Cebu see growth
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP