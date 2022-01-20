For Vaibhav Domkundwar, founder and CEO of pre-seed focused investment firm Better Capital, interest in Web3 is rooted in his Linkedin account getting blocked “years ago".

“Going through an experience like that led me into buying into Web3. Web3 feels like a herd mentality now but for us, it is more about our philosophical belief on decentralized internet infrastructure for the future," said Domkundwar in an interview with VCCircle.

Web3 stands for a decentralized version of the internet that runs on peer-to-peer technologies such as a public blockchain and it has become one of the most sought-after new age themes among venture capital investors now.

Better Capital, which made its first bet in India with an investment in neo banking startup Open in 2018, has become one of the most active and prominent early-stage investors with a focus on pre-seed deals. It also got its first unicorn, a private company with over $1 billion in valuation, in fintech startup Slice last year. According to its 2021 annual report, Better Capital struck 156 deals, of which 80 were new investments. Of the new deals, Better Capital invested in nine cryptocurrency/Web3 companies in 2021.

Domkundwar said Better Capital will double down on the crypto/Web3 space this year with a global lens and focus on what Web2 to Web3 transition may mean and entail.

“I am not saying what are we going to find in Web3 but what are we going to build in Web3. The unlocking to the billion users will not happen until we simplify Web3 to the users," he explained. This year, Better Capital’s investment in a crypto native social platform Sahicoin has already been announced.

On the flip side, Better Capital will slow down on its new investments in the edtech space, said Domkundwar. Notably, Better Capital was among the early-stage investors who had taken a contrarian view on the edtech space in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The common refrain among a section of the investors then was that there were no white spaces in the edtech space for early-stage bets and most of the investments will only go to growth stage edtech companies.

“When people say there are no white spaces, they are basically saying nobody will get funded in edtech in India, which is what my friends also said. Now that was great to hear because I felt I am not going to have any competition if I am going to be right," he noted. In its annual letter in 2020, he said it bet big on edtech during the year and called it edtech 2.0 of India. That year, Better Capital’s investments in edtech and global software-as-a-service (SaaS) topped its sectorwise chart with eight deals each. In 2021, while Better Capital did more new edtech deals at 11, the investment firm topped that by doing more fintech and SaaS deals at 13 and 18, respectively.

Domkundwar explained that its edtech investments fall under three buckets: infra (Teachmint, Toddle, etc), K12 (Filo, Kutuki, Udayy), and cohort-based true learning for professionals and employment-driven skilling (Stoa, GrowthX, Jovian, Skill Lync, Airblack, Palash). Going forward, every investment that Better Capital does in edtech will be done in the companies it has or it will acquire, said Domkundwar.

“To find what else is new in edtech is the hard part so we may slow down or someone has to show me the proofs. My view is that there is a Web3 edtech opportunity," he added.

Domkundwar said that fintech and SaaS will continue to be the bread and butter of the investment firm while it also remains committed to the healthtech and agritech segments.

Last year, Better Capital got its first unicorn after Slice raised $220 million as a part of its Series B fundraise led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. Slice was among the record over 40 unicorns India saw created last year compared to just 11 in 2020. Other portfolio firms of Better Capital which could potentially turn unicorns soon include Rupeek, Khatabook, Open, Jupiter, M2P – all from the fintech space, and Teachmint from the edtech segment as they currently command a valuation of over $500 million but less than $1 billion.

Before officially launching Better Capital in India in 2018, Domkundwar was in the US. After completing his Masters from the University of Berkeley in 1998 he worked with i2 Technologies. He later started a venture-backed startup (Roamware) that was acquired and floated Better initially as a startup studio. He came to India in 2012 and said that he needed to recalibrate as India was primarily a ‘dhanda’ (business) first ecosystem as TAM (total addressable market) was low while he is typically a product first person, recalled Domkundwar. Around that time, he had started two cohorts – one in the US and the other in India from which Rupeek was the outlier candidate. The turning point was the launch of Mukesh Ambani-led telecom firm Reliance Jio which changed the TAM as the internet became cheaply available. He then decided to launch Better Capital in 2018. “Post Jio, I felt I could build product first models partnering with the right founders," he noted.

After the launch, Better Capital started making investments via the special purpose vehicle (SPV) model with a close group of 30-50 Limited Partners (LPs) where you do an SPV for every investment. The SPVs deployed around $35-40 million in total. Last year, Better Capital raised its debut fund (based in the US) of $15.2 million. The investment firm expects to raise such funds of $25 million after every 18 months.

Domkundwar said Better Capital aims to launch a growth fund to invest in its existing portfolio companies as they grow. “We want to be creative about the structure of the growth fund but nothing is finalized yet," he said.

Better Capital has also recorded six full and partial exits so far with return multiples ranging from 2x to 100x, added Domkundwar without specifying the companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.