How getting blocked by LinkedIn sowed Web3 belief in Better Capital founder

Before officially launching Better Capital in India in 2018, Domkundwar was in the US. After completing his Masters from the University of Berkeley in 1998 he worked with i2 Technologies. He later started a venture-backed startup (Roamware) that was acquired and floated Better initially as a startup studio. He came to India in 2012 and said that he needed to recalibrate as India was primarily a ‘dhanda’ (business) first ecosystem as TAM (total addressable market) was low while he is typically a product first person, recalled Domkundwar. Around that time, he had started two cohorts – one in the US and the other in India from which Rupeek was the outlier candidate. The turning point was the launch of Mukesh Ambani-led telecom firm Reliance Jio which changed the TAM as the internet became cheaply available. He then decided to launch Better Capital in 2018. “Post Jio, I felt I could build product first models partnering with the right founders," he noted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}