Parekh and the art of turning around Infosys

“From a tumultuous period, when there were questions on corporate governance under Vishal Sikka’s leadership, Salil’s tenure has been a sobering experience," said a former board member of Infosys, seeking anonymity. “It has focused on growth and stability, and that has paid off. But when it comes to business, Infosys has won many large contracts at lower prices, bringing down the overall margin. The unanswered question is if these depleting margins augur well for the company and whether the strategy is growth over everything else."