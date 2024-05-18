How hard should Tesla fight for Elon Musk’s attention?

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos eventually stepped aside as CEO and now spends his time pursuing his other interests, including life as a superyacht mogul, keeping swole and tending to the Washington Post and his own outer-space dreams. Other CEOs have juggled multiple businesses or sprawling conglomerates. But when it came to General Electric, for example, there was one share price. In Musk’s case, there are five companies outside of Tesla, all privately held.