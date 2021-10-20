How HCL’s bet on products biz soured

“The underlying point, and it is pretty much known to all senior company executives, is that no new company wants to get most of these IBM products—like Lotus Notes, (which was) bought by HCL," said a former executive at HCL, who was earlier involved in one of the IP partnerships with DXC Technology. “HCL bought these products thinking they could introduce some of these legacy products from on-premises to cloud. But if merely refreshing these products were so simple, why would IBM even have sold this business? And if merely selling refreshed legacy products is your strategy, then the question to ask is: Is this the right business model for a company to make it future-ready?"