How HDFC group stitched together a mega merger

The group’s top brass knew about the challenges that such a merger could bring, said a second person aware of the workings of the merger of the two lending behemoths, and hence to get a greater comfort on the merger decision, Keki Mistry (the group’s vice-chairman) and Parekh himself called some of the 28 bankers over the past few days. “As advisers, the investment bankers have the ability to quickly gather opinion of top shareholders, who happen to be clients," he said.

