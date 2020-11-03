How important is headquarters? One CEO considers getting rid of it

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., an India-based information-technology consulting company, plans to have its employees spend only 25% of their time in an office by 2025, a plan spurred by the pandemic. The company says it will keep its Mumbai headquarters and other offices, though. Some more technical workers, such as computer programmers, might opt to spend 90% of their time away from an office. Others, such as senior executives and human-resources employees, will want to spend more time in the office, Tata figures.