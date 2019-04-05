How India eats and orders, according to Zomato

New Delhi: ₹1,84,760 is the bill a resident of Lucknow racked up after ordering a massive quantity of food via food delivery app Zomato; the food was delivered in 415 boxes. When it comes to midnight orders, the central Indian city of Indore is a champion—the city requested more midnight deliveries than Mumbai. In small markets of Gaya and Bhagalpur in Bihar, Zomato has more bicycle riders than it has delivery men on motor-bikes that ferry food orders for customers.

These are some of the findings Zomato has shared in a its annual report released for FY19 on April 05. The food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato mapped quirky ways in which Indians order food across the 200 cities it is present in. These range from what customers ordered, to how they paid and how food is being delivered to Indians in smaller cities.

Here is how Indians ordered from Zomato:

Manipal, a popular for educational institutes has the highest frequency of deliveries in the country.

Kota in the state of Rajasthan is the largest emerging city for Zomato in India. Among tier 2 cities, Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, recorded the most number deliveries in tier 2 markets. For users of the app in Anand, Gujarat, pizza is the most preferred dish. Up north, in Jammu, residents of the city are most likely to order fast-food among all tier 3 cities where Zomato delivers.

Tuni, a small town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is the smallest emerging city and most cashless, Zomato noted.

In the north-eastern city of Guwahati, a Zomato delivery was made crossing the Brahmaputra river on a boat.

The quaint hill station of Ooty in the state of Tamil Nadu has the highest average transaction value. In Madurai, chicken biryani is the most-searched dish.

And for residents in the city of Vijaywada—the love for breakfast is unprecedented. The city registered the highest number of breakfast orders compared to any other city, according to Zomato.

India’s food tech and delivery platforms have seen a surge in business over the last few years as time-starved and convenience-seeking Indians prefer to order food in.

The food delivery app now has a presence in over 200 India cities; in March 2019, it clocked over 30 million deliveries. In all, Zomato has over 100,000 restaurant listings in India and reported an annual run-rate GMV of over $1.5 billion in FY 2019, the company said in its annual report.

Globally, Zomato is present in over 10,000 cities with over 1.4 million active restaurants on the platform. In FY 19, the company registered a total revenue of $206 million.