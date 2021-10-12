How India Inc steered its ship in the year of the pandemic

Data show that the total number of independent directors on the boards of Nifty firms has steadily fallen—from 315 in FY19 to 272 in FY21. The number of former civil servants on the board has also declined in step—from 60 to 52 over the past three years. The appointment of civil servants on corporate boards has been a controversial subject for quite a while. At least in some cases, there might be room for potential conflict of interest. The decline over the past three years, however, may mark the beginning of an important shift.